2023: I Will Succeed Buhari As President – Okorocha

The Senator representing the Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha has expressed confidence that he would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.”

The former governor of Imo State said this when he hosted a group of youth under the umbrella of ‘Forward with Anayo Rochas Okorocha (FOWARO 2023)’ in Abuja.

Okorocha revealed that he had contested for president three times but always failed at the primary level.

“I have contested for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria three times.

“The first time, l ran when l was very young; 20 years ago, and l ran on the platform of ANPP. Later, l ran on the platform of the PDP where l came second and the last one was APC in 2014.

“So, l have been in the business of running for this office. This time, it will be the fourth attempt. I am hoping to be the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Every time l started, l got stopped at the primary level, but this time around when l do run, l must win the race,” he said.