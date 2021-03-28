Politics

2023 Elections: APC’ll takeover South-South region – Omo-Agege

Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege. Facebook

The Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, has expressed confidence that the All Progressive Congress (APC) would take over the six states of the South-South Region in 2023.

Omo-Agege made the remarks while fielding questions from newsmen at end of APC South-South Zone ‘Town Hall Meeting’ on Constitution Review on Saturday in Asaba, Delta.

He expressed the belief that the party would take over the governance of the region after the 2023 general election.

“The South-South region is growing to become a formidable base of our great party.

“By the end of the 2023 general elections, it is our aspiration to have in our column, control of all the six states in the region.

“This is possible and we intend to make it happen’’.

He noted that APC was determined and has what it takes to make it happen.

The Senate deputy president pointed out that the party had won the governorship elections in some states in the region but was robbed due to one reason or the other.

