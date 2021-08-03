2023: Don’t Vote For APC, PDP, Jega Tells Nigerians

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Attahiru Jega, has advised Nigerians not to vote for the PDP nor the APC.

According to Jega, “Nigerians should dump the two parties because of their bad antecedents over the last 20 years.

This is as he revealed that he has registered with the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP.

Jega said, “Looking at their inability to change the economic fortunes of Nigeria for 20 years now, it is now apparently clear that they would not do anything even if Nigerians vote for any of the two parties again.

“The bad things these parties committed in those past years, Nigerians should never give their trust to them again. It is now very clear that these parties will never change, even if they are given another chance.

“The APC and PDP have formed governments; we were all witnesses. They did not come with good intentions to make amends. If you look at the fight against corruption, all these corrupt people that were supposed to be prosecuted sneaked into the APC.

“We are hearing nothing. That is why I’ve since registered with the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP. I am now a PRP member looking for ways to help Nigeria.

“That is why we believe now is the time to establish a platform which every good Nigerian should join and contribute towards building the nation on the right path.”

Jega was the electoral umpire who announced APC the winner of the 2015 presidential election that ended PDP’s 16-year rule.