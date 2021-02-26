2023: Buhari’s Successor Must Be Yoruba Muslim – MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has said that the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 must be a Yoruba Muslim.

MURIC in a statement by its Director Professor Ihaq Akintola wondered why no Yoruba Muslim has ruled Nigeria before.

“Are Yoruba Muslims third class or second class citizens? Are we not equal before the law?

“It is our strong belief that the narrative will only change when a Yoruba Muslim occupies Aso Rock. Who feels it knows it,” MURIC said.

“Yorubas have been heads of state, president and vice president but all those who got there have always been Christians.

“So we have had three Christians of Yoruba extraction in Aso Rock at different times. It is therefore natural to ask why there hasn’t been any Yoruba Muslim politician in Aso Rock all these years, particularly from 1979 to date?

“President Buhari’s tenure ends in 2023 and the South West is already warming up. Will it still be fair for another Christian from the South West to occupy Aso Rock come 2023?

“Our message to all political parties is loud and clear. Yoruba Muslims will not support any non-Muslim presidential candidate put forward by any political party. To our brothers in the North, we call for solidarity for a Yoruba Muslim presidential candidate from any political party,” he said.