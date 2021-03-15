2023: APC Presidential Candidate From North Unconstitutional —Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume has said it is against the constitution of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the North to produce the president in 2023.

Ndume said if things turn out that way, then it would mean the North is running for a thrid term after it produced a president for two terms.

He said this at the State of the Nation Roundtable organised by Correspondents’ Chapel, FCT, of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, in Abuja.

Ndume said: “What we have now is a government of some people within the government. I am against APC producing its presidential candidate from the North. The APC presidential candidate should come from the South.

“I have said it before and will still say it again that if we have a northerner as APC presidential candidate, to me, it is tantamount to third term and it is not constitutional.

“The (APC) constitution says the president shall serve two terms and we said then that the North should serve two terms.

“If you say the North should produce the presidential candidate again, it means you are going for third term, which is not fair and I believe in fairness, justice and equality.

“Let it be a candidate from the South — and that means, South-South, South-East and South-West — to clinch the ticket.

“For the South-East, let me say for example, you want to be the head of this house and you are calling for the division of the house, will it work?

“I think the South-East needs to think about it. That is what is creating the rumour for the northerners to even say they want to be the president again. If you want to be president of Nigeria, you must believe in the unity of Nigeria. I support the candidate to come from anywhere in the South.”