2021 Budget: We Will Put Nigerians First, Says Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the house will ensure that the 2021 budget prioritizes the interest of Nigerians.

Gbajabiamila stated this after President Muhammadu Buhari presented the budget at a joint session of both legislative arms of the National Assembly.

“I believe I speak on behalf of the entire National Assembly in assuring you that the proposal will receive thorough and speedy consideration,” Gbajabiamila said.

“We will collaborate with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of the Executive to deliver a budget that meets the needs and matches the ambitions of the Nigerian people.

“And we will hold ourselves in the legislature to the highest standards of integrity so that our deliberations and contributions to this process are motivated only by considerations of the best interests of the Nigerian people.”

The 2023 budget is estimated at N13.08 trillion, capital expenditure pegged at 29 percent and based on a deficit of N4.48 trillion.