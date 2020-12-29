Why I Benched Silva, Zouma, James In Aston Villa Draw – Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has explained why he benched Reece James, Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma in his side’s 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.

The English Premier League game played on Monday saw an opener from Olivier Giroud in the 34th minute for Chelsea which went into the game on the back of a 3-1 loss to Arsenal.

Anwar El Ghazi equalized in the 58th minute to rescue a point for the visitors at Stanford Bridge.

The draw sees Chelsea in the sixth position while Villa stay in the fifth position on goal difference.

“Reece James has got a small hamstring issue, not saying that’s why Azpi played, I probably would’ve played him anyway,” Lampard said.

“Thiago Silva I think at his age I had to consider the games. Kurt Zouma’s played a lot of games himself.”