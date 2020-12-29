Leave Bishop Kukah, Fight Bandits – Shehu Sani To Northern Youths

Shehu Sani, former Kaduna Central Senator, has called on youths in the North to fight bandits and leave Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Mathew Kukah alone.
In his Christmas message, Kukah had accused President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of nepotism.
He claimed that Buhari had sacrificed the dreams of Nigerians on the alter of nepotism and Northern hegemony.
But, the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, accused the clergyman of attempting to destroy the quest for national integration by instigating violence.
CNG said Kukah was using religion to cause disharmony and facilitate the further emasculation of Northern Nigerian Muslims.
However, Sani, in a tweet wrote: “My Dear Northern Youths; leave the Kukah in Sokoto and fight the Bandits in your shokoto.”
