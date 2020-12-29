Dino Melaye Warns Buhari Against Arresting Kukah

Former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against attempts to arrest Bishop Mathew Kukah.

Kukah had in a Christmas message accused the president of nepotism and running a northern agenda.

The clergyman of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese said there would have been a coup had it been Buhari is not from the north.

His statement was met with heavy backlash from northern groups and the presidency who cautioned him for attacking the president.

Reacting to the attacks against the clergyman, Melaye reminded authorities that government is owned by the people.

“Arrest or try to embarass Bishop Kukah and we will prove to you that Government is not owned by you but the people.

“They want to scare every body. Kill fear and speak the truth to power,” he wrote.