Cross-over Services: CAN Orders Churches To Close By 11pm

The Christian Association of Nigerian, CAN, has ordered churches in Lagos State to close their cross-over services by 11pm on December 31.

CAN said the order is to allow churches to obey the curfew of 12am to 4am declared by the Lagos State government as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

It also said that it is not at loggerheads with the state government over the curfew.

Its statement reads partly, “As part of our responsibility as a law-abiding organisation and in response to the appeal made to us by the State Government, we hereby direct that all churches should ensure their services on 31st of December, 2020 end at 11:00 pm so as to allow attendees get to their respective homes and places of rest on or before 12:00 midnight when the curfew will start.”