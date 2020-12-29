Catholic Church Backs Kukah’s Statement Againt Buhari

Bishop Mathew Kukah has been backed by the Catholic Church over his statement against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kukah had in a Christmas message accused the president of nepotism and running a northern agenda.

The clergyman of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese said there would have been a coup had it been Buhari is not from the north.

His statement was met with heavy backlash from northern groups and the presidency who cautioned him for attacking the president.

Reacting to the attack on Kukah, the Director of Social Communication, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, in CSN, Rev. Fr. Mike Umoh, describe those behind it as “agents of evil.”

Umoh said, “As expected, the agents of evil have gathered to attack the person of the Bishop and to discredit the simple obvious truth of the message. This is the stock in trade of evil people.

“However, they often succeed when good people, Christians, choose to do nothing. We are therefore calling attention to this new development so that we can all rise in unison and stand for truth.”

‌The Catholic Church urged Christians to stand up for the truth and not choose to do nothing.

“The truth about our nation is also that there are only two parties now existing: the good and the evil, the oppressed and the oppressor, the suffering people and the benefiting government officers and their families,” the statement added.