Arewa Youths Call For Kukah’s Arrest Over Christmas Message

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, has called for the arrest and prosecution of Bishop Mathew Kukah of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese.

Kukah had in a Christmas message accused the president of nepotism and running a northern agenda.

The clergyman of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese said there would have been a coup had it been Buhari is not from the north.

Reacting to Kukah’s statement, the AYCF’s National President, Yerima Shettima accused him of incitement against a democratically elected government.

The AYCF statement reads partly: “The AYCF demands the immediate arrest and prosecution of Bishop Kukah for what it described as treasonable felony against the Nigerian state

“Such a reckless statement by Kukah betrays something much more sinister against both the North and the nation as a whole.

“If Kukah wants to play politics, he should not do so in the pulpit and he should keep the Bishop’s office aside and choose any Nigerian political party platform to contest for President in 2023 and stop all the pretences”.