We Must Test COVID-19 Vaccines Before Giving To Nigerians – NMA

The Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, has said that COVID-19 vaccines imported into Nigeria must undergo testing before they are administered to Nigerians.

This was stated by the NMA President, Professor Innocent Utah, while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.

He said, “If the vaccines come to Nigeria, we need to quickly do our own evaluation of that vaccine,” he said, during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily. “I cannot say with 100 percent certainty that in the process of developing this vaccine, in the clinical trials, whether any African countries were involved. I’m not too sure, but it’s possible.

“Then because of the biology, because of the environment, because of our genetic composition, we need to do our own clinical trials very quickly before it can be used on Nigerians. While we do not question the efficacy and safety, the responses vary from place to place.

“Recall that when we were using chloroquine, the southern part was not responding to chloroquine, some parts of the north were. But in totality it was thought that chloroquine were no longer effective and we changed.”