Tinubu: Nobody Can Pay Me For My Opinion, Says Tunde Bakare

The Senior Pastor of Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has slamed those who criticized his commendation of APC chieftain Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Bakare had in a sermon showered praises on Tinubu claiming he “delivered Lagos State and nearly all the South-West states from the onslaught of the PDP from 1999 to 2007.”

His words were met with criticism forcing him to address his stance in a new sermon delivered at his church’s headquarters in Lagos.

He said, “One would have thought that the whole message of over an hour would be listened to so that the context of the clip that went viral would be listened to before judgment is passed by those who considered us to have taken a 360-turnaround compared to the thoughts we had taken previously about the man many love to hate and many hate to love.

“Instead, the bath water and the baby were both thrown out by some self-appointed undertakers who think the way forward in our dilemma as a nation is to uproot the tares and separate them from the wheat long before the harvest time ordained by God.

“The same undertakers wilfully forget that the current mixture of the bad, the good, and the ugly in the polity are a result of the negligence of our past and present leaders, who slept on duty and allowed the enemy to sow the tares while the good man had planted good seeds on the ground.”

Bakare said his commendation of Tinubu is in no way an approval of his lifestyle.

He praised the APC chieftain, saying he’s “working hard and positioning his people in strategic places.”

He said he wasn’t influence to comment about Tinubu by any power broker from Abuja.

He said, “As a matter of fact, this past week, this set of individuals went to the extreme of calling me delusional, while others concluded that money must have changed hands for me to say the things that were said contrary to my previous stand concerning the same person.

“You think somebody will pay me for what I am doing? No one is rich enough to do it. No one in this country or elsewhere is rich enough. And I am not for sale because I have been bought. I was bought by the Blood of Jesus Christ on the cross of Calvary and no other price can match that. And if you know of anyone who has given me money at any time to do what I am doing, expose it.

“One gentleman in particular labelled the part of the message he heard without listening to the rest. With all the PhDs he acquired, he said, ‘Tunde Bakare strategical delegitimisation of Tinubu.’

“Brothers and sisters, I say this before God who will judge the quick and the dead, none of these things is true. They are all the figments of the imagination of the writers and they are entitled to their opinions.”