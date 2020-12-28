Southeast Govs Plotting To Incite Vigilante Against ESN -Nnamdi Kanu

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu has alleged that Southeast Governors have plans to engage vigilante groups in a battle against his newly launched Eastern Security Network, ESN.

Kanu said the move is to pave the way for the ESN to be attacked by the Nigerian soldiers.

He said this in a statement issued by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

The IPOB leader urged those who have been hired or contracted for the move against ESN to have a rethink.

The statement read in part: “Through intelligence gathering, it has come to the knowledge of the IPOB that the governors of the old Eastern Region, are now recruiting traditional rulers, president-generals and politicians to mobilize some local vigilantes to engage Eastern Security Network, ESN in their various localities.

“The game plan is to orchestrate crisis between the vigilante groups and ESN to pave the way for Nigeria soldiers to attack ESN personnel. We therefore, wish to warn all local vigilantes in every state of Biafra who have been/may be contacted or are being recruited by the masterminds of this evil agenda through the traditional rulers and President Generals, PGs of any community or town in Biafraland to attack ESN operatives to have a rethink. Embarking on such unholy mission is suicidal!

“Anyone, vigilante group, community, traditional ruler or President General, political elite or anybody under any guise who will connive with the enemy to expose or attack ESN in their locality will live in eternal regret of such satanic mission. It’s not a threat but a promise!

“We want to make it clear that leaders of any community in Biafra land where any ESN personnel is attacked will pay dearly for such attack. In the same way, the Governor of any state where the security outfit is attacked shall also be held responsible. Any traditional ruler, PG and vigilante group who collaborates with the Nigeria military to attack ESN operatives should be prepared to bear the bitter consequences of their treachery.”

In another statement he signed personally, Kanu said: ”In Nigeria, self-defence is legal. Section 59 of Penal Code states: “Nothing is an offence of which is done in the lawful exercise of the right of private defence”. Section 32, Criminal Code states ‘It is not a crime to resist actual and unlawful violence‘.