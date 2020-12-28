Seriake Dickson Commiserates With Kwankwaso On Father’s Death

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has commiserated with former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on the death of his father, Alhaji Musa Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso died on December 25, 2020, at the age of 93.

Reacting to the news, Dickson condoled with the Kwankwaso family and prayed they have the fortitude to bear the loss.

He tweeted: “I condole with the former Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso, on the death of his father, Alhaji Musa Kwankwaso. I urge Alhaji Kwankwaso to be condoled by the fact that his father lived his full life in the service of God and man haven lived up to a ripe age of 93.

“The late Kwankwaso who held the prestigious title of Majidadin Kano, died serving his people as the District Head òf Madobi Local Government Area. I pray to the Almighty God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss and for the eternal repose of the soul of the deceased”.