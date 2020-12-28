Player Of The Century Award A Thing Of Pride – Ronaldo

Juventus player, Cristiano Ronaldo has said that the Player of the Century Award which he received at the World Globe Soccer Awards is a thing of pride to him.

Ronaldo clinched the award ahead of Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski in Dubai on Sunday.

The Portuguese won the award which recognized him as the best from 2001 to 2020.

He won the award a few days after he received the Golden Foot Award.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “Couldn’t be happier with tonight’s award! As I’m about to celebrate my 20th year as a professional footballer, Globe Soccer Player Of The Century is a recognition that I receive with so much joy and pride!”

Lewandowski won the Player of the Year award beating Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Bayern Munich who are Champions of Europe were named the Club of the Year, while Real Madrid won the Club of the Century.

Iker Casillas, Gerard Pique and FIFA President Gianni Infantino amongst others were present at the event.