Jump Into Lagoon If You Reject Kukah’s Comment – Femi Fani-Kayode

Ex-minister Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to a comment by Bishop Mathew Kukah of Sokoto Catholic Diocese against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kukah while delivering his Christmas message attacked Buhari by accusing him of nepotism.

He said all what Buhari has done would have led to a coup had it been he was not from the north.

“The spilling of this blood must be related to a more sinister plot that is beyond our comprehension. Are we going to remain hogtied by these evil men or are they gradually becoming part of a larger plot to seal the fate of our country.

“President Buhari deliberately sacrificed the dreams of those who voted for him to what seemed like a programme to stratify and institutionalise northern hegemony. He has pursued this self-defeating and alienating policy at the expense of greater national cohesion.

“Every honest Nigerian knows that there is no way any non-Northern Muslim President could have done a fraction of what President Buhari has done by his nepotism and gotten away with it.

“There would have been a military coup a long time ago or we would have been at war. The President may have concluded that Christians will do nothing and will live with these actions,” he had said.

Kukah’s comment drew lots of reactions forcing the Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed to caution him.

Fani-Kayode who reacted to the comment said the Bishop said the bitter truth and that those who don’t like it can jump into the lagoon.

“Bishop Kukah has courageously spoken the bitter truth & called a spade a spade. Those that are not comfortable with his words and are not ready to accept that truth should go & jump in the lagoon or hug a transformer.

“Kukah has said what I have been saying for the last 5 years!” he tweeted.