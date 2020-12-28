House Of Reps Deny Apologizing To President Buhari Over Invitation

The House of Representatives has refuted a media report that it apologized to President Muhammadu Buhari for inviting him to address them on security issues.

Refuting the report, the House Spokesman, Hon. Benjamin Kalu at a press briefing said the House is still expecting communication from Buhari who failed to honour the invitation.

Kalu in a statement denied that the House ever apologized to the President for inviting him after the Attorney General of the Federal, AGF Abubakar Malami, said that the lawmakers lacked the constitutional powers to invite the President.

Titled “Clarification on Apology to the Presidency” and dated December 28, 2020, the statement added that the Presidency never sought an apology from the House.

“It has come to the knowledge of the House that few sections of the media reported that the House apologized to the Presidency over the resolution of the House which arose from the motion sponsored by members from Borno State, requesting for the invitation of the President to brief the nation on the state of insecurity in the country.

“The President of the Presidency as the case may be, never sought for an apology from the House of Representatives for carrying out her constitutional responsibility to the Nigerian electorate. Where then did the media get the report that the House as an institution apologized to anyone? Media professionals are advised to uphold the ethics of their profession.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the House never apologized to anyone for exercising her constitutional mandate and the 9th Assembly of the House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila will not do anything to desecrate or destroy the critical institution of democracy – the Legislature. We strongly believe that President Muhammadu Buhari subscribes to this democratic ethos and ideals as well”, Kalu said in the statement.