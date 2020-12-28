Henry Onyekuru Wants Long-term Transfer From Monaco

An agent of AS Monaco player, Henry Onyekuru, has said he hopes the player gets a loan or permanent deal away from the French Ligue 1 side where he has failed to shine.
The 23-year-old has made only four appearances for Monaco this season.
Onyekuru who has contract with the club till 2024 has been heavily linked with a move to Galatasaray of Turkey.
Al-Jazeera in the Emirates have also been mentioned in connection with Onyekuru.
“There are rumours. It comes to my ear. Galatasaray are an important option for Onyekuru. Transfer or loan, we’ll see. But I hope it will be for the long term,” Onyekuru’s agent is quoted by les-transferts.com
“I cannot say anything about the stage of the discussions with Monaco.”
