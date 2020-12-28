Group Raises Alarm Over Eastern Security Network In Igboland

A group, the Movement Against Dissidents in Nigeria, has yesterday warned IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu over his newly launched Eastern Security Network, ESN.

The warning was issued by the convener of the group, Obinna Osita, in Owerri, who said that a dangerous militia group that will end up against the Igbo people will be produced by the security network.

He said, “IPOB has some set of reckless, gullible, ignorant and untrained minds called members. We must caution here that if these untrained and bigoted minds are encouraged by Nnamdi Kanu, to carry assault riffles and other weapons and unleash them on Nigerians, we are doomed in this country with a new set of dangerous militia group in Eastern Nigeria.”