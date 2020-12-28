Bruno Fernandes Is Better Than Me, Says Paul Scholes

Manchester United legend, Paul Scholes has said that the club’s midfielder, Bruno Fernandes, is better than him.

Fernandes who joined United from Sportin Lisbon in Portugal has scored 14 goals and seven assists in 22 appearances across all competitions for the club this season.

The impressive performance by the Portuguese has not gone unnoticed with Scholes haling him for his goal-scoring ability.

He said, “What he’s doing is phenomenal, really.

“I think if you look, since he’s been [here], United would be top of the league if they won their game in hand, with more points than Liverpool, which is strange to think really because they’ve had such a bad start to the season.

“Well, you thought it was a bad start to the season, but they’re still right in there and I think they can only get better. The numbers he’s produced are just ridiculous, let’s hope he carries on.

“He’s better than me. He’s different to me. He scores more goals than me, he creates more goals than me.

“I’d like to play with him, probably behind him would be alright. But no, he’s been sensational, a big difference.”