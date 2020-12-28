Alan Shearer Slams Chelsea After 3-1 Loss To Arsenal

Newcastle legend, Alan Shearer has slammed Chelsea players following their 3-1 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

Chelsea lost the game away thanks to goals from Alexander Lacazette, Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka, with a consolation goal from Tammy Abraham.

Speaking after the match, Shearer, “They [Chelsea] lacked creativity,” he told Match of the Day.

“It was not until the 85th minute where they had an effort on target—a lack of intensity and drive and quality in the final third.

“When you look at some of the players on show in the attacking third, then this could be a worry for Frank.

“[Timo] Werner, who was dragged at half time, did not offer anything in that first half, got into one or two decent positions.

“Arsenal had men behind the ball, and they made it very difficult for them,” he added.