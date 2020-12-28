2023: Why Igbo Presidency Will Suffer Setback – Anglican Bishop

The Anglican Bishop of Awka Diocese, Alexander Ibezim, has said the ambition for Igbo presidency may suffer a setback.

Ibezim said this would be as a result of the marginalization of the ethnicity in Nigeria.

The clergyman who is also the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger said that equity should be done rather than offering the Presidency to Igbos as a gift.

He told journalists in Awka: “There is no need to talk too much about it, anybody that is a good Nigerian knows that an Igbo man is marginalized.

“We have been marginalized for a long time. So, anything that comes to an Igbo man is like a gift.

“That is why some people are talking about restructuring Nigeria today. It is not an individual affair, but a collective pursuit. Presidency is not about being an Igbo man or not.

“The main thing is to maintain equity and justice so that people in the land will be happy,” he said.