Ronaldo Wins Player Of The Century At Globe Soccer Awards

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the award for Player of the Century at the World Globe Soccer Award which held in Dubai on Sunday.

The Portuguese who plays for Juventus won the award which recognized him as the best from 2001 to 2020.

He won the award a few days after he received the Golden Foot Award.

Robert Lewandowski won the Player of the Year award beating Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Bayern Munich who are Champions of Europe were named the Club of the Year, while Real Madrid won the Club of the Century.

Oker Casillas, Gerard Pique and FIFA President Gianni Infantino amongst others were present at the event.