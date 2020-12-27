Real Madrid Announce Death Of Former Player Antonio Gento

Real Madrid have announced the death of their former player, Antonio Gento, who died at the age of 80.

Gento played for Real Madrid between the 1961-62 season and won a Spanish league title and a Spanish Cup.

He’s the brother to six-time European Cup winner Paco Gento who is still honorary president at the Spanish club.

“Real Madrid, its president and board of directors, are deeply saddened by the passing of Antonio Gento,” a statement said.

“The club wishes to extend its condolences to all his family, especially our dear Francisco Gento, his friends and loved ones, and all the clubs he represented.”

Antonio Gento, a centre-forward, also played for Levante, Racing Santander and Oviedo