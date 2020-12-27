Nigerian Rapper, Music Producer, Biglo Is Death

Music producer, rapper and singer, Lotanna Udezue aka Biglo, has died after a long battle with kidney ailment.

Biglo who was popular in the early 2000s reportedly died on Saturday night, December 26.

News of his death was announced on Instagram by singer, Jazzman Olofin.

Biglo shot into limelight in 2004 with the hit song ‘Delicious’ which featured 2shotz.

May his soul rest in peace.