Messi Hints At Manchester City Move, Praises Pep Guardiola

Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi has hinted at a reunion with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

This was after the Argentine heaped praises on Guardiola who managed him at Barcelona.

Messi said the Spaniard “has something special.

“He makes you see things in one way: how he prepares for matches, defensively, how to attack.

“He told you exactly how the match was going to be, how you had to attack to win.

“I was lucky to train under Guardiola and Luis Enrique, the two best.

“Having them made me grow a lot physically and mentally, and also the tactical wisdom they’ve taught me.”

Messi is expected to join City after his contract with Barcelona expires at the end of the season.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner almost left the Nou Camp last summer with City believed to be his destination.

City’s manager Guardiola recently played down talks of a move for the Argentine.

He said: “Messi is a Barcelona player.

“I said it a thousand times. As a fan, I want Leo to finish there.

“His contract finishes this year [season] and I don’t know what will happen in his mind.”