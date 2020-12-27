Messi Hints At Manchester City Move, Praises Pep Guardiola

Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi has hinted at a reunion with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.
This was after the Argentine heaped praises on Guardiola who managed him at Barcelona.
Messi said the Spaniard “has something special.
“He makes you see things in one way: how he prepares for matches, defensively, how to attack.
“He told you exactly how the match was going to be, how you had to attack to win.
“I was lucky to train under Guardiola and Luis Enrique, the two best.
“Having them made me grow a lot physically and mentally, and also the tactical wisdom they’ve taught me.”
Messi is expected to join City after his contract with Barcelona expires at the end of the season.
The six-time Ballon d’Or winner almost left the Nou Camp last summer with City believed to be his destination.
City’s manager Guardiola recently played down talks of a move for the Argentine.
He said: “Messi is a Barcelona player.
“I said it a thousand times. As a fan, I want Leo to finish there.
“His contract finishes this year [season] and I don’t know what will happen in his mind.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.