Mercy Eke Denie Claim Of Infecting People With COVID-19

The BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke, has revealed that the COVID-19 test she took came back negative.

She said this to clear the air on rumour that she was infected with COVID-19 and may have gotten others infected too.

“I can’t even fathom how people will be so wicked and blinded by hatred and jealousy to always try to tarnish my image,” she wrote on social media.

“I don’t have COVID-19 and COVID is not a death sentence like you all are making it look. @VedicLifecare confirmed me negative lets spreed love.

Mercy noted that she would make it public if she ever tests positive for coronavirus.

“If I have COVID-19 I will be the one to tell you what all, as we approach 2021 let us be more positive,” she added.