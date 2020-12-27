Lampard Slams Timo Werner In Chelsea 3-1 Loss To Arsenal

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has slammed Timo Werner after the club’s 3-1 loss away at Arsenal in the English Premier League.

The London derby saw goals by Alexander Lacazette, Granite Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, and a consolation goal by Tammy Abraham.

Werner was substituted at halftime following a lackluster performance.

“Certainly the goals not going in is always something an attacking player will get judged on,” Lampard said when asked about Werner in his post-match press conference.

“The subs, I could have made more. But I felt I had to make the subs in those two areas to inject energy.

“For today, TImo wasn’t giving us enough with or without the ball. Some of it we have to give him time. I keep saying the same thing because it’s a different league but we also have to get there quickly.

“We’ll see about the tiredness – I’ll have a conversation with him. But I felt I had to make changes to change the course of the match.”