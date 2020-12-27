La Liga: Messi To Miss Eibar Game Due To Ankle Injury

Barcelona has announced that the club’s captain Lionel Messi will miss the last game for 2020 against Eibar in the Spanish La Liga.

The club said the Argentine will miss the match due to ongoing treatment on his right ankle where he sustained an injury recently.

“First team player Lionel Messi is completing the treatment of his right ankle,” the club said Sunday.

“The player is expected to return to training after the FC Barcelona-SD Eibar match.”

According to Spanish media reports Messi is understood to still be in Rosario, Argentina, celebrating the festive period with his family.

He will return after Tuesday and be available to coach Ronald Koeman for Barcelona’s away fixture with Huesca on Jan. 3.

From Jan. 1 Messi will be in the last six months of his Barcelona contract and therefore free to speak to other clubs.