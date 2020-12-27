Kidnapped Apostle Bako, Wife Regain Freedom In Kaduna

The Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako and his wife, Cindy, have been freed from the den of kidnappers.

The cleric and his wife were kidnapped on Friday evening at Albarka praying camp along the Afana-Fadan Kagoma-Kwoi road in Jema’a Local Government.

Their release was confirmed in a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan.

He said, “The Kaduna State Government has been informed by the security agencies of the release of Apostle Emmanuel Ego Bako and his wife, Mrs Cindy Bako on Sunday afternoon by their abductors.”

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State who reacted to the news of their release expressed his relief and happiness over the development and offered his best wishes to the cleric and his wife.