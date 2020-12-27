COVID-19 Will Not Be Last Pandemic In The World – WHO

The World Health Organization, WHO, has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will not be the last in the world.

This was stated at the first-ever International Day of Pandemic Preparedness event by the WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“History tells us that this won’t be the last pandemic and epidemics are a fact of life,” Ghebreyesus said.

Ghebreyesus said that better investment in public health supported by governments and society could “ensure that our children and their children inherit a safer, more resilient and more sustainable world.”

He added, “We must all learn the lessons the pandemic is teaching us.

“This includes investment in preparedness capacities not just in the health sector but rather an ‘all-of-government and all of the social approach.’

“The pandemic has highlighted the intimate links between the health of humans, animals and planets, which require a common approach,” Ghebreyesus said.