Arteta Tasks Arsenal Players After 3-1 Win Againt Chelsea

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has told his player to turn the 3-1 win against Chelsea into a run of form.

Arteta’s men were awarded a penalty after Reece James brought down Tierney in the box to stop an Arsenal pressure.

The penalty was converted by Alexander Lacazette in the 34th minute.

Ten minutes later, Granit Xhaka made it 2-0 from a brilliant free-kick.

Arsenal continue to press in the second half which paid off with Bukayo Saka scoring a fluke in the 56th minute.

Chelsea got a consolation goal through an effort by Tammy Abraham which was sustained by VAR in the 85th minute.

The game saw another penalty awarded which was lost by Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic.

Speaking after the game, Arteta said: “Obviously [it’s a] a really big win for us. We were really disappointed and frustrated with the results, not so much with the performances, but the results.

“The players were suffering; our fans were suffering and today is a really special day. It doesn’t get any better – Boxing Day, playing a London derby at the Emirates and winning the way we’ve done it.

“Hopefully this is a turning point and will elevate the confidence of the team because I know that they can play at this level. It is how consistent we are throughout the game to sustain that level and to maintain it.”