Why Salah Would Leave Liverpool For Madrid, Barcelona – Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said Mohamed Salah would only leave the club for Real Madrid or Barcelona because of the weather in the city.

Salah recently opened up on chances of playing in the Spanish La Liga.

The Egyptian said, “Who knows what will happen in the future, but right now I’m focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool again.

“That’s a tough question [how long I will stay at Liverpool], but right now I can say that everything is in the hands of the club.

“Of course I want to break records here and, I repeat, all the club records, but everything is in the hands of the club.”

However, Klopp didn’t find the non-committal statement by Salah to be worrisome.

“We could all look for something else if we want. But I think the only reason to leave Liverpool at the moment is the weather.

“What other reason could be there? This is one of the biggest clubs in the world, we pay good money. Maybe not the most in the world, but we pay good and we have a sensational stadium with outstanding supporters and we have a fan base all around the world.

“Our colours are red, which is the nicest colour anyway. You cannot force people to stay, but that is it. It is all about timing, the right moment, stuff like this,” Klopp said.