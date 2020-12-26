Why I’m Not Happy At Manchester United – Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has said he’s not happy that he hasn’t won any trophy for the club.

United came close to winning a trophy last season when they got to the Europa League semifinal. They were knocked out by eventual winners Sevilla.

United are now back in the competition after dialing to qualify past the group stage of the Champions League.

“I’ve enjoyed it a lot. I enjoy [being at] one of the biggest clubs in the world. It was a dream come true to come to the Premier League, to come to a club I have always dreamed of playing for,” Fernandes told BT Sports.

“Of course, it was better for me when I could play and enjoy my games with fans. When I arrived, at the time it was the FA Cup and the Europa League, and we had the chance to get into the top four in the league.

“Unfortunately, we went out in two semi-finals but we achieved third place in the league. The only thing I’ve missed this year is the trophies. I don’t have trophies for the club and I’m not happy about that. I hope 2021 can be better in that way.”