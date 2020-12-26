Stop Attacking Our Governors, PDP Tells APC

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has warned the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, against attacking its governors.

The warning is contained in a statement issued by the party’s national spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan.

The PDP said that the performance of its governors has endeared Nigerians to the party, a thing it says the APC finds annoying.

The statement read in part, “Nigerians can see the frustration in the APC leadership, which has now resorted to vicious smear campaigns and media attacks on our governors and leaders, having failed in all their sneaky plots to lure them to look the way of the defunct APC.

“It is therefore not strange to us that the Secretary of the APC’s illegal National Caretaker Committee, Senator James Akpanudoedehe, has been detailed as new APC spokesperson, to commence a coordinated attack on our governors.”