Seven Stunning Facts About Ace Nollywood Filmaker, Chico Ejiro

Iconic Nollywood filmmaker, Chico Ejiro, died in the early hours of 2020 Christmas Day.

The prolific Nollywood movie director, screenwriter, and producer was born in Isoko, Delta, Nigeria.

Below are some stunning facts about the ace Nollywood filmmaker.

1. He bagged a Diploma certificate in Agriculture at the Obafemi Awolowo University before proceeding to the Federal University of Agriculture, Umudike to complete his course in Agriculture.

2. He was the younger brother of legendary Nollywood filmmaker, Zeb Ejiro, and nicknamed ‘Mr Prolific’.

3. He started his Nollywood work journey in 1987.

4. He owned a production company called Grand Touch Pictures and directed over 80 movies within a five-year period — each one shot in as little as three days.

5. Ejiro is known for his expertise in many Nollywood movies which include ‘Silent Night 1,2,3’, ‘Ashanti’ and ‘100 days in the Jungle’.

6. He was a die-hard Arsenal fan.

7. Ejiro met his wife, Joy, in 1994, they got married in 1998 and are blessed with four children.

The late Chico Ejiro was profiled in an article in The New York Times, and in an article from the international version of Time Magazine, both dated May 26, 2002.

He bagged a Special Recognition Award at the 2018 City People Movie Awards