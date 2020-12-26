Owa of Igbajo, Oba Olufemi Fashade, is dead

The Owa of Igbajo, Oba Olufemi Fashade, has died at the age of 81.

The monarch who was crowned in 1990 died after a brief illness.

Fashade was born on April 17, 1939, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, and reigned over the Igbajo kingdom located in Boluwaduro Local Government Area of Osun State.

He attended Baptist School, Ebute-metta Lagos; Abeokuta High School; Kiriji Memorial College; Tottenham College, London, and Hammersmith College, London.

Fashade enlisted in the Nigeria Army in June 1969 and retired voluntarily as a Major in December 1977.