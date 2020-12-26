NAFDAC To Give Emergency Approval To COVID-19 Vaccines

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has said they would carry out test on COVID-19 vaccines before approving them for use in Nigeria.

This was stated by the NAFDAC DG, Mojisola Adeyeye.

She said the agency had been in touch with Pfizer which manufactured one of the vaccines since May, and would be following tips it got from the company.

She said despite the approval by the United States, NAFDAC would still carry out its own test before approving the vaccines.

Adeyeye said, “Any vaccine that will be used in Nigeria must go through NAFDAC. It will be an accelerated approval because we will use what is called reliance. Reliance mechanism means that if a strong regulatory agency like the FDA or European Medicine Agency has approved it (the vaccine), we will go through their approval.

“For example, we are going through the EMA approval of Pfizer now. We are doing this in readiness of when they (Pfizer) will submit their own application. So, we have started doing our own work before they approve the application. We are already in touch with them.

“Pfizer visited us in May and we told them to continue doing what they are doing and when they get to Phase 3, they can submit their own application. But because of this reliance, it will make it very fast for approval. We have asked Pfizer to send it since it has been approved in the US and some other regulatory agencies. It will not take time at all. Reliance means you rely on what another strong agency has done.”