Lai Mohammed Warns Kukah Against Stigmatizing Buhari

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has reacted to a statement by Bishop Mathew Kukah against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kukah in a Christmas message had accused Buhari of chasing a northern agenda.

The clergyman said that if Buhari wasn’t a northern, a coup would have happened as a result of his nepotism.

Kukah said, “Every honest Nigerian knows that there is no way any non-Northern Muslim President could have done a fraction of what President Buhari has done by his nepotism and gotten away with it.

“There would have been a military coup a long time ago or we would have been at war. The President may have concluded that Christians will do nothing and will live with these actions.

“He may be right and we Christians cannot feel sorry that we have no pool of violence to draw from or threaten our country. However, God does not sleep. We can see from the inexplicable dilemma of his North.”

Reacting to Kukah’s statement, Mohammed said that the clergyman and others of his kind have the right to speak truth to power.

He, however, said “such truth must not come wrapped in anger, hatred, disunity and religious disharmony”.

Mohammed said it was “graceless and impious for any religious leader to use the period of Christmas, which is a season of peace, to stoke the embers of hatred, sectarian strife and national disunity”.