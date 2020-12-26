Kanye West Releases Surprise Christmas Album, Emmanuel

US rapper and music producer, Kanye West has returned to music with an EP titled Emmanuel which he released on Christmas Day.

The album which he produced himself has five tracks spanning 12 minutes and featuring his Sunday Service Choir.

Emmanuel which follows Jesus is Born which he released last winter is said to be a “celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.”

The EP “introduces a composition of a new sound, inspired by ancient and Latin music” composed by West himself.

The tracks are titled: Requiem Aeternam, O Mira Nox, O Magnum Mysterium, Puer and Gloria

Emmanuel was gotten from the Bible book of Isaiah 7:14 which says, “Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; behold, a virgin shall conceive in the womb, and shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name Emmanuel…”