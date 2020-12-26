Kaduna PFN Chairman, Wife Abducted

The Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako and his wife, Pastor Cindy Bako have reportedly been kidnapped.
Apostle Bako, who doubles as the Secretary of Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders’ Association was kidnapped on Christmas Day.
Reports have it that some unknown gunmen stormed their residence in Albarka Camp, at Fadan Kagoma, near Kafanchanbefore whisking them away.
Also kidnapped along with the apostle and the wife was an unidentified young man whose relationship with the clergyman has not been ascertained.
According to TheNewsGuru, the kidnappers were yet to contact Apostle Bako’s family to demand a ransom.
