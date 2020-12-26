EPL: Two Penalties Awarded As Arsenal Beat Chelsea 3-1

Arsenal has defeated Chelsea 3-1 in the English Premier League London derby game at the Emirate Stadium on Saturday.

Manager Mikel Arteta’s men were awarded a penalty after Reece James brought down Tierney in the box to stop an Arsenal pressure.

The penalty was converted by Alexander Lacazette in the 34th minute.

Ten minutes later, Granit Xhaka made it 2-0 from a brilliant free-kick.

Arsenal continue to press in the second half which paid off with Bukayo Saka scoring a fluke in the 56th minute.

Chelsea got a consolation goal through an effort by Tammy Abraham which was sustained by VAR in the 85th minute.

The game saw another penalty awarded which was lost by Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic.