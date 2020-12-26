Crisis In APC May Cost Party 2023 Election, Says Gov Badaru

Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa State has said that the crisis in the All Progressives Congress, APC, may cost the party the 2023 elections.

Badaru advised party members to prevent their personal interest from overriding that of the party.

He recounted how he shelved his governorship ambition at a point in time only to later become the governor of Jigawa State.

“If we allow our personal interest to influence our collective interest, I am assuring you we are going to lose and by then my tenure would have elapsed.

“We are the responsible members of the party, I once sacrificed my governorship candidate to Hadejia emirate for sake of peace. However, God later made me the governor,” Badaru said