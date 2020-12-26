COVID-19: We Have Lost 20 Doctors In One Week – NMA

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has said that no fewer than 20 doctors have died as a result of COVID-19 complications in the last one week in Nigeria.

This is according to the chairman of NMA (FCT chapter), Enema Amodu.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Amodu said the victims include Consultants, Professors and some Resident Doctors.

”For those of us in the health sector, we have lost quite a number of colleagues. Across the country, we have lost not less than 20 doctors in the last one week,” Amodu said

He said the non-adherence to safety protocols has made the second wave of COVID-19 more dangerous.

“The world is already facing the second wave of the pandemic and this is so overwhelming. The second wave is more catastrophic because a lot of people have gone back to their ways of doing things,” the NMA said.

He said some doctors got infected due to poor knowledge of patients’ medical history.

“To our patients, as you come to the hospitals, please oblige us. Wear your face masks, tell us the truth about your past medical condition. Stop holding any information back,” he said.