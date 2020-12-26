Christmas: PFN Urges FG To Do More On Security, Poverty

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, has urged the Federal Government to do more to solve the issue of insecurity, poverty and unemployment.

This was stated by the PFN President, Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude, while delivering his Christmas message on Friday.

He said, “The Federal Government needs to do more in addressing the urgent challenges of insecurity, poverty and unemployment in Nigeria.”

Omobude appreciated God for his grace which he said prevented Nigeria from suffering great loss as projected by experts in the COVID-19 pandemic.

PFN urged Nigerians to keep hope alive in the face of economic downturn caused by the virus because “God’s plan for Nigeria will prevail.”

He advised Nigerians to keep observing the guidelines given by health authorities to help protect themselves from the virus.