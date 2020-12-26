Christmas: PFN Urges FG To Do More On Security, Poverty

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, has urged the Federal Government to do more to solve the issue of insecurity, poverty and unemployment.
This was stated by the PFN President, Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude, while delivering his Christmas message on Friday.
He said, “The Federal Government needs to do more in addressing the urgent challenges of insecurity, poverty and unemployment in Nigeria.”
Omobude appreciated God for his grace which he said prevented Nigeria from suffering great loss as projected by experts in the COVID-19 pandemic.
PFN urged Nigerians to keep hope alive in the face of economic downturn caused by the virus because “God’s plan for Nigeria will prevail.”
He advised Nigerians to keep observing the guidelines given by health authorities to help protect themselves from the virus.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.