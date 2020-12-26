BBNaija No Longer Paving Way For Me – Tobi Bakre

Reality show star, Tobi Bakre has disclosed that the Big Brother Naija reality show he participated in is no longer paving way for him.
He said this in a question and answer session he had with his followers on Twitter. Tobi noted that BBN buzz has a time line, and stars from the show have to maximize it early.
See his tweet below;
