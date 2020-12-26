APC Governors Urge Nigerians To Work To Resolve Security Challenges

Governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have urged Nigerians from all divides to come together and work towards the security of the country.

The call was made in a statement signed by the Treasurer of the governor’s forum, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

The statement also felicitated with Nigerians in the celebration of Christmas.

Part of the statement reads; “The Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF enjoins all Nigerians to unite and work together irrespective of our differences to resolve all our security challenges.

“Under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, the forum members are confident that the nation will overcome all security challenges.

“We also wish to felicitate with our PGF Chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, on the occasion of his 59th birthday on December 26, 2020.

“The Forum members join him, his family and people of Kebbi State to celebrate the blessed life of a unifying leader and an outstandingly progressive politician.

“Forum, our party and indeed all APC members across the country, acknowledge and commend the leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria of this illustrious personality.”