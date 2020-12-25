What Mbappe Said About Thomas Tuchel Sack As PSG Coach

Paris St-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe has reacted to the news of the sack of Thomas Tuchel as coach of the French club.
Tuchel’s sack was announced on Wednesday shortly after he led the club to a 4-0 win against Strasbourg in the French Ligue 1.
Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is touted to take the place of the German tactician who won two Ligue 1 titles for PSG.
Appreciating Tuchel, Mbappe aid that his time at the club would always be remembered.
“It is sadly the law of football.
“Nobody will forget your time here.
“You wrote a wonderful part of the club’s history, and I say to you thank you, coach.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.